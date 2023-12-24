Close Menu
Sunday, December 24, 2023
The Village Reporter
Sports

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Antwerp Knocks Off Edgerton 47-34 In Rt. 49 Holiday Classic Title Game

No Comments1 Min Read

ALL TOURNEY TEAM … Casey Everetts unloads a triple in the championship game of the Rt. 49 Holiday Classic at Edon. Everetts made three shots from deep to finish with nine points on the night and...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Not currently a subscriber?  Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00. 

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!

Share.

Related Posts