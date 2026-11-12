GivingTuesday Africa Dinner & Missions Night

This Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Africa Church Planting Initiative (ACPI) invites you to an evening of generosity and inspiration as we support the ministry work they are doing in sub-Saharan Africa.

Join them for a plated dinner, presentations from the African team, and an opportunity to participate in the ministry of this organization. It’s sure to be a meaningful evening of sharing, supporting and celebrating how they are bringing hope to Africa.

For the past four years, ACPI has participated in GivingTuesday as part of its mission to empower indigenous leaders to plant sustainable, reproducing churches across southern Africa. Since the beginning in Wauseon, Ohio, God has allowed ACPI to help plant 80 churches in 8 countries.

Event details: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Register at acpi.church/givingtuesday.

If you’re unable to attend but would still like to support this ministry, you can give securely online at acpi.church/give.

Together, we can share the gospel and spread God’s love to thousands across southern Africa.

— Information Provided

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