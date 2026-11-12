Sanctuary Homeless Shelter Invites Community To 18th Souper Bowl

Sanctuary Homeless Shelter in Bryan is inviting the community to its 18th Souper Bowl on Friday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Bryan High School cafeteria, 222 S. Portland St., Bryan.

Parking is on the east lot, at the Arts entrance.

Pheba Banerjee-Sam, director of spiritual care at Sanctuary Homeless Shelter, invited the community to attend.

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.