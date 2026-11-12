Williams County Community Theater Receives $20,000 Grant

CHECK PRESENTATION … Pictured left to right during the $20,000 check presentation to the Williams County Community Theater are “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!)” actor Ryan Bidlack, Williams County Community Theater Board of Trustees President Crystal Bowers, and “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!)” actors Nick Yates and Julie Larimore.

What is your legacy? Each generation passes something to its heirs, whether it is real estate, a personal business, a home, savings or a family heirloom. In 2025, an actively involved Williams County couple established the Community Arts Fund, a designated fund at the Bryan Area Foundation that will make annual gifts to the Williams County Community Theater in perpetuity. Their goal was to ensure our area would have a place that produced high-quality entertainment at a low cost for all to enjoy or express themselves onstage.

This couple has already made two gifts to the Community Arts Fund via Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs), transfers made directly from their IRA to the Foundation. These donations also satisfy their Required Minimum Distributions, help with their future taxes, and achieve their goal of supporting their favorite nonprofit and the arts today and, through endowment, forever.

If you are interested in learning how to create a legacy, contact the Bryan Area Foundation.

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