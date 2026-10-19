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GLC FOOTBALL: Big First Half Paces Edon To 47-14 Win Over Hilltop

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WEST UNITY (Oct. 17, 2026) – Edon made some mistakes in the first half against the Hilltop Cadets. The Bombers had a pair of misguided kickoffs go out of bounds.

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