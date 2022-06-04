GoFundMe Account Set Up For Former Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce President

By: Jacob Kessler

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Marc Matheny who has previously served as the President for the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.

The donation page states that he is currently battling Parkinson’s Disease and that “the disease struck suddenly and with a vengeance.”

The purpose for the fundraiser is to help cover the costs of medical treatment and to supplement his living expenses.

The post goes on to say, “Since 2011, Marc has owned and operated AKA Design in downtown Wauseon. He has fed our community and brought smiles to our loved ones’ faces with his flowers and unique gifts.”

“Parkinson’s now threatens this livelihood, and I hope we are able to lift him up, take away a little bit of the financial stress, and allow him the space to fight this horrific disease.”

If anyone would like to donate to help Marc, the GoFundMe page can be found by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-marc-matheny-in-battle-with-parkinsons or by going to gofundme.com and searching Marc Matheny.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com