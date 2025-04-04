Golden Bear Spring Sports Athletes & Coaches Speak To Bryan Rotary

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW … Bryan High School spring athletes and coaches were guests of the Bryan Rotary Club. Athletic Director Nathan Keel gave an overview of the spring schedule that includes four teams in action. Coaches Hilary Staten, Corey Walker and Adam Swisher spoke about their teams for this year. They are appreciative of community support. Athletes Thea Staten – softball, Landon Bassett – tennis and baseball, Braydon Buchanan – track, and Chloe Spisak – track shared their goals for the season. Pictured are Athletic Director Nathan Keel, Softball Coach Hilary Staten, Thea Staten, Landon Bassett, Braydon Buchanan, Chloe Spisak, Baseball Coach Corey Walker, Tennis Coach Adam Swisher.