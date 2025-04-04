Pettisville FFA Holds 75th Annual Banquet

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SENIORS … This year’s seniors had an eventful year. They were able to have a great last banquet for the 75th annual FFA Banquet to wrap up their FFA careers. From the left: Caden Bishop, Olivia Miller, Noelle Fox, Caitie Girdham, Tobin King, and Jayden Bleikamp.

NEXT YEAR’S OFFICERS … The 2025-2026 Officer Team from left to right. Back row: Katie Moore-Chaplin, Courtney Wiemken – Student Advisor, Ava Genter – President, Bailey Booth – Historian, Kaleb Wyse – Sentinel. Front row: Sophie Wilke – Reporter, Genevieve Galvin – Treasurer, Natalia Alencastro – Secretary, and Olivia Beck – Vice President.

By: Sophie Wilke

Pettisville FFA Reporter

On March 20, 2024, the Pettisville FFA Chapter held the 75th Annual Pettisville FFA Banquet at Pettisville Missionary Church. Past state FFA officers, advisors, and American degree recipients were invited to attend.

This year, 17 FFA members were awarded Discovery Degrees. The Discovery Degree is awarded to 7th and 8th grade members in their first year of FFA members.

The Star Discovery was awarded to Ali Genter, an 8th grader. Ali has been very involved with attending meetings, volunteer activities, and has done exceptionally well in the Poultry Career Development Event (CDEs) placing 1st in the District 1 middle school contest.

Pettisville FFA had 20 members receive their Greenhand Degrees. This degree is given to freshman and above first year high school members. Bailey Booth was the Star Greenhand winner. Bailey has been active with public speaking, soils, and being an outstanding leader.

Eight members received their Chapter FFA Degrees. The requirements to obtain this degree are having the Greenhand FFA degree, working 45 hours for their SAE or earning $150, participating in three chapter events, and leading a discussion about agriculture topics. Kaleb Wyse was this year’s Star Chapter winner. Kaleb served as a chapter officer this year and participated in many CDEs.

Pettisville FFA had a successful turn out this year for Fall sales. The top four sellers were first place-Ava Genter, second place-Natalia Alencastro, third place- Kaleb Wyse, and fourth place-Olivia Beck.

Nofziger Trucking sponsored the Good Recordkeeping Award this year. This award was given to students who have kept their records consistent in the Agricultural Experience Tracker (AET). Ten FFA students were awarded. Genevieve Galvin was the overall Outstanding Recordkeeping Award recipient.

This year we had two FFA members receive the Mr. & Miss Volunteer Award. These students are quick to volunteer and complete tasks which may not be the most fun. This year’s winners were Kyle Galvin and Elaina Lugbill.

The Top Scholar Award is for a Junior and Senior FFA member who has the highest GPA over all their classes through the first semester of the current school year. The Top Scholar Award recipients were Caden Bishop, Genevieve Galvin, and Ava Genter.

The Ron Rupp Leadership award was received by Olivia Miller. This award is given to a student either junior or senior, who exhibits outstanding leadership. Olivia has shown leadership through the four years she has been involved in FFA. She most recently served as the chapter Vice President.

The Outstanding Junior Award was awarded to Ava Genter. She recently served as the chapter President and was the top fall salesman, attending almost every chapter FFA event, and giving her all to FFA. She has shown tremendous leadership within the chapter.

The Outstanding Senior Award was awarded to Noelle Fox. Noelle has served on the chapter officer team this year as the Student Advisor.

Noelle keeps busy by spending her Saturdays livestock judging and working on her SAEs. Her SAEs include working on a pig farm as well as making and selling gourmet caramel apples.

The FFA Alumni awarded one senior with a scholarship of $500.00. Noelle Fox received the scholarship and plans to use it to further her education in college for an agricultural related major.

The FFA alumni also gave a grant to Tobin King. He plans to use this grant to help with the purchase of new equipment for his business after graduation which will help expand his SAE.

This year’s Honorary Chapter Degree was given to AJ & Kisha Genter. This degree is for those who help support and encourage advancement in agricultural education. These two individuals have helped out not only students but teachers as well and encourage them with their education.

They have helped tremendously with our FFA events and more such as: offering their lakehouse for officer training, chaperoning trips, and helping out wherever they are needed. We are so grateful for all the time, effort, and help they have given us!

For this year’s Pest Hunt, over 13,000 points were turned into the chapter. The top two participants were Kaleb Wyse and Lincoln Aeschliman.

Kaleb turned in 8,000 points earning first place and Lincoln turned in a good number of points as well placing him in second place.

The Agriscience Research Award was received by Gavin Sifuentes. He went to the Regional Science Fair where he was selected to be an observer for the International Science & Engineering Fair. Gavin also submitted a paper to the State FFA Agriscience Fair.

The Officer Book Gold Ratings were given out. Natalia Alencastro: Secretary, Olivia Beck: Reporter, and Courtney Wiemken: Treasurer, all received gold ratings of their officer books this year and will be recognized at the Ohio State FFA Convention.

Those who scored over 350 leadership points earned the Positive Points Performer Award. Thirty-nine FFA members received this year’s award. The top performers in each class were: Freshman Carter Beck, Sophomore Kaleb Wyse, Junior Ava Genter, and Senior Noelle Fox.

Olivia Miller was the 2024-2025 Chapter Sweetheart and crowned the new 2025-2026 Chapter Sweetheart Ava Genter.

To conclude the 75th Annual Banquet, the 2025-2026 Officer Team was installed: Ava Genter as President, Olivia Beck as Vice President, Natalia Alencastro as Secretary, Genevieve Galvin as Treasurer, Sophie Wilke as Reporter, Kaleb Wyse as Sentinel, Courtney Wiemken as Student Advisor, Bailey Booth as Historian, and Katie Moore as Chaplin.