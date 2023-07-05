Gospel Group The Thurstons To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon

The Thurstons, a Gospel music group, will be presenting a concert at the Zion Church on Sunday, July 16 at 4:00 PM.

The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Fulton Co. Rds. D and E, 2 ½ mi south of St. Rt. 2 (Airport Hwy.).

The Thurstons is a Gospel trio from Holt, Michigan. The group consists of Dave Thurston, Marni Thurston, and Monty Bishop.

Dave and Marni Thurston married in July of 1987 and have been in ministry together since.

Their dream of taking their family of five sons on the road to share in music and ministry came true in January 2004.

Over the past few years the boys have grown, married, have children of their own and now minister in their own respective churches.

In September 2012, Monty Bishop teamed with Dave and Marni to maintain a solid Thurston sound and strong ministry.

Monty brings over 30 years of solo ministry and church work experience to The Thurstons stage, which contributes a great deal to their concerts and services.

The Thurstons have shared the stage with many Gospel music icons, such as the Booth Brothers, Signature Sound, Triumphant, The Perrys, and the Hoppers.

They have had top 40 charting success with their songs” I Am Blessed”, “God’s Word Will Stand”, and “God’s Been Faithful”.

The Thurstons have also been invited to showcase at the National Quartet Convention on numerous occasions and have eight recordings to their credit.

The Thurstons have the desire to encourage the body of Christ and uplift the name of Jesus through their music and testimony.

Their ability to deliver the Word of God in song and testimony makes this group very effective while on the platform. Their music and presentation of the Word of God are inspiring, and their energy is contagious.

Come at 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 16, to be blessed with their music. There is no admission charge, and a freewill offering will be taken.

There will be refreshments after the concert. For more information, please call (419) 403-9360.