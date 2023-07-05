Jane Stiriz (1937 – 2023)

(1955 Delta High School Graduate)

FAYETTE: Jane L. Stiriz, age 85, of Fayette, died Sunday evening, July 2, 2023, at Cambrian Assisted Living in Tecumseh, MI.

She was born in Wauseon to Earl and Fern (Kesler) Lane on July 18, 1937. Jane lived her formative years in Delta and was a 1955 graduate of Delta High School.

Jane married Donald L. Stiriz on April 22, 1956. Together they raised six children and enjoyed over 60 years of love and memories until his passing on April 9, 2017.

Devoted in her Christian faith, Jane attended Trinity Lutheran Churches in Delta and Wauseon where she taught Sunday School.

In later years she attended the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ and most recently, the West Franklin Methodist Church.

Jane’s passion was to be a teacher, and for many years she influenced the lives of many young children at Sunny Day Preschool in Delta.

She was an active and proud Girl Scout Leader when her daughters were younger. In 1994, Jane and Don settled in Fayette, where they instantly became pillars of the business community.

Together they owned and operated the Gaslight Inn restaurant for several years, restored several Victorian-era homes into bed and breakfasts, operated an antique mall, and were active with the Chamber of Commerce.

They owned The Pizza Place with restaurant locations in Delta, Fayette, Stryker, and Morenci, MI. Jane earned the title of Fayette Citizen of the Year in 1998, and she and Don were crowned Bull Thistle Queen and King in 2010.

An accomplished musician, Jane was notably skilled with the accordion, was an avid pianist, and played the dulcimer. She publicly entertained with several groups, including the Dulcimer Group and Musical Grandmas.

Her zest for fine arts was also fulfilled through her time in volunteering at the Fayette Opera House where she once served as president of the Fayette Fine Arts Council, as well as through her efforts in creating and organizing what became the annual Fayette Fall Festival. Jane loved reading, peaceful walks, and hosting Victorian Tea Parties.

Surviving Jane are five daughters, Susan Bach of Sand Creek, MI, Patricia (Michael) Turpening of Wauseon, Kristen Runyon of Fayette, Connie Stiriz of Adrian, MI, and Jodi (Dennis) Bird of Lancaster, OH; a son, Rick (Stacey) Stiriz of Delta; 16 grandchildren, Jesse, Jacob, Sarah, Jordan, Melissa, Ross, Jonah, Josiah, Gracie, Taylor, Tessa, Alyssa, Lane, Kyle, Sydney, and Dylan; and 14 great-grandchildren, Forrest, Freeda, Charlie, Logan, Lillian, Hayden,Theo, Ezekiel, Asher, Elijah, Olivia, Jayden, Wayland and Everly; and two siblings, Ann Schaffner of Dexter, MI, and Dick Lane of Sheridan, MI.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lane.

A funeral service for Jane will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Bill VanValkenburg officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery in York Township. The family will receive friends for a visitation also on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until the service begins.

To best honor Jane, the family suggests donations of books or money be given to the donor’s local library, or to the Fayette Fine Arts Council.

