Governor DeWine Activates State Disaster Relief Program For Ashtabula County

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he has authorized the use of the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) to support Ashtabula County with expenses related to the winter storm that impacted the area from November 29, 2024, through December 5, 2024.

The SDRP is a reimbursement program that can be used in instances where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance but do meet state program requirements. This program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible private non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent work.

The SDRP can be authorized only for counties whose damages meet a countywide per capita indicator. Governor DeWine’s authorization allows the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to request the funding from the Ohio Controlling Board.

More information on the State Disaster Relief Program is available at ema.ohio.gov.