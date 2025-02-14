Governor DeWine Issues Reprieves

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieves of execution:

-Percy Hutton, who was scheduled to be executed on June 18, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to June 21, 2028.

-Samuel Moreland, who was scheduled to be executed on July 30, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to July 19, 2028.

-Douglas Coley, who was scheduled to be executed on September 24, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to August 15, 2028.

Governor DeWine is issuing these reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.