Governor DeWine Launches Campaign Encouraging Parents To Practice Driving With Teens

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the launch of a new media campaign to encourage parents to spend quality time practicing safe driving skills with their new teen drivers.

The campaign, produced by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), draws parallels between the amount of time teens spend learning to drive and time devoted to practicing other activities like soccer and ballet.

“Teens spend a significant amount of time practicing extracurriculars, and parents should set the expectation that their kids put that same amount of effort into learning to drive,” said Governor DeWine.

“It’s equally important that parents commit to putting in the hours, too, because the lessons young drivers learn from the adults in their lives will shape their driving habits for the future.

While mastering any skill takes time and dedication, the stakes are incredibly high when learning to drive.”

Although Ohio law requires teens to complete 50 hours of driving practice with a parent or legal guardian before receiving a probationary license, OTSO believes the actual time many teens spend practicing with their parents is much lower.

“Research shows that many families do not understand the dangers that teen drivers face, or how to appropriately guide a new teen driver,” said Emily Davidson, director of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

“This new awareness campaign combined with our other online resources are designed to empower parents with the tools and confidence they need to coach teens through one of life’s important milestones – learning to drive safely and responsibly.”

The new campaign directs families to the recently redesigned TeachYourTeenToDrive.ohio.gov, where they will find a variety of resources to help teens through the licensing process.

The campaign launch aligns with the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers – the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that is known for a spike in teen traffic fatalities.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, there were 97 teen-involved fatal crashes throughout the entirety of 2024, of which nearly 70% were the fault of the teen driver. Of those drivers, 49% had their driver’s license a year or less and 34% received no driver education.

More detailed crash statistics are available on OTSO’s new Teen Crash Dashboard, which was designed to help raise awareness about the risks teen drivers face when they are behind the wheel. Other resources on TeachYourTeenToDrive.ohio.gov include:

•Parent Orientation: A new, free online course aimed at equipping parents with the knowledge they need to successfully navigate the learning-to-drive process.

•Teen Driver Roadmap: An interactive page to guide families through the three phases of licensure.

•Featured Videos: Several driver education videos aimed at teens are available.

Additionally, free advanced driver training will be provided by OTSO during six events this summer. Parents can register their teens for a session at one of these events by following the link on the advanced driver training page on otso.ohio.gov.