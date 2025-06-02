NLG Ministries Delivers End Of Year Message To St. Mary School Students

PRESS RELEASE – Mary Juarez, founder of Never Let Go Ministries, went to St. Mary’s School on Thursday, May 22, to give the 6th grade students her end of the year talk called, “Making a Difference.”

She started her PowerPoint presentation with the question, “How many of you think you can make a difference in the world, and even in our own small community?”

During the PP presentation, there are a lot of slides with many quotes from people who have made a difference in the world.

Some of those people include Mother Teresa, Mother Angelica, Walt Disney, T. Roosevelt, to name a few. Mary stressed that no one has to be perfect, beautiful or rich to make a difference. The students listened carefully and responded with things they wanted to share.

Mary does this presentation at the end of every year at St. Mary’s in hopes that it will give ideas to the students on thinking of ways they can touch someone’s life. She hopes that something that is said will have a lasting impact on their lives forever.

Each student received an NLG bag with a Jesus Calling for Kids devotional, along with many other inspirational items. It also included a “Crisis bag/You are not broken” donated from Felicity Thiel.

Her bag held a stress ball with a positive message, bracelet, stress toy, and a card with contact information. Felicity will be attending Bryan High School this fall, and is an advocate for mental health.