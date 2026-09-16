Local Foundations Award $36,500 To 4-H Camp Palmer For Zipline Upgrade

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
GRANTS FOR CAMP PALMER … 4-H Camp Palmer in Fayette, Ohio, creates life-changing experiences that develop confident, capable and caring young people through outdoor education, recreation and experiential learning. Founded in 1946 and rooted in 4-H values, Camp Palmer serves youth and families throughout an 11-county region in northwest Ohio through summer camps, school programs, retreats and outdoor adventure experiences. One of those adventure-based programs is its zipline, which draws about 2,000 participants each year. Built in 1990 and inspected yearly, the zipline needs modernization with a structurally engineered pole platform that meets industry standards. The Bryan Area Foundation, Edon Area Foundation, Millcreek-West Unity Foundation and Montpelier Area Foundation awarded a total of $36,500 in grants to support the project. Pictured from left to right at the check presentation are Millcreek-West Unity Foundation Secretary Abbie Smith, Bryan Area Foundation President and CEO Amy Miller, Edon Area Foundation Chair Jo Ann Luce, 4-H Camp Palmer Executive Director Haley Buckmaster and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee Member Larry Harsila.