Governor DeWine Seeks Federal Assistance For Incident In East Palestine

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke with officials at the White House early this morning to address the need for federal help.

As a result of this conversation, the Governor has requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health and Emergency Response Team, and the CDC to provide on-the-ground assistance in East Palestine.

The DeWine Administration has been in daily contact with FEMA to discuss the need for federal support, however FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time.

Governor DeWine will continue working with FEMA to determine what assistance can be provided.