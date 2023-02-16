State Bank In Delta Robbed At Gun Point

SUSPECT … If you have any information regarding the incident in general or the suspect that is pictured here, you are asked to contact the Delta Police Department.

By: Jacob Kessler

As previously reported by The Village Reporter, an incident at the State Bank in Delta, Ohio on Thursday, February 16th was in fact an armed robbery.

According to the Delta Police Department, the incident took place at 12:12 p.m. in the afternoon. A suspect had held up the bank at gun point and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The case is still under investigation with help from the FBI and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

If anyone has any information that may help with the investigation you are asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 419-822-3232 or you can email them at Police@Villageofdelta.org

Following the incident at the bank, the Pike-Delta-York School District let parents know everyone was safe by putting a message out to parents and social media.

The notice informed parents that the district was informed of a bank robbery that took place in a nearby area, and that it was quickly determined by law enforcement that students were in no danger.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com