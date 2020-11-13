Governor DeWine Signs Revised Mask Order For Retail Locations

Ohio’s health order enforcing mask-wearing in retail locations has been signed. The order takes effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. on November 16, 2020. The order restates that everyone 10 or older must wear a facial covering when in a retail store and includes the listed provisions.

This order does not apply to restaurants, bars, banquet and catering centers, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, gyms, dance instruction studios, or personal fitness venues as these businesses fall under previously-issued, existing orders.

The updated order can be found here: https://bit.ly/32IrgKO