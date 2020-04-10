Greater Toledo Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund Awards Grant To United Way of Fulton County

Toledo, Ohio, April 6, 2020 – The Board of Trustees of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation has approved a grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund to United Way of Fulton County in the amount of $10,000. These funds will be used to assist those impacted by loss of income facing food insecurities or in need of rental/utility payment assistance.

Grants from this fund are awarded to help support northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofits in their efforts to respond to this critical and emergent crisis.

This grant will be used to assist those impacted by loss of income due to COVID-19 who are facing food insecurities, or in need of utility, rent or mortgage assistance.

“During this time of crisis, United Way of Fulton County has been actively searching for funding options to help those dealing with loss of income. We are thrilled to have been awarded this grant to assist the most vulnerable in our community,” stated Gina Rossman, Executive Director, United Way of Fulton County.

Greater Toledo Community Foundation, Inc. is a public charitable organization created by citizens of our community to enrich the quality of life for individuals and families in our area.

In existence since 1973, the Foundation has more than 900 funds with assets of approximately $304 million. The Foundation provides philanthropic services for individuals, families, businesses and corporations to meet their charitable giving needs. For more information on the Foundation, visit the organization’s website at www.toledocf.org or follow them on Facebook or LinkedIn.

United Way of Fulton County is accepting donations via mail -604 S. Shoop Ave., Suite 122, Wauseon, OH 43567. Contributions can also be made to the disaster fund at any Fulton County branch of Farmer’s & Merchants Bank drive-through, just note that it is for the UWFC Disaster fund.

Funds will have zero administration fee, and will be distributed to individuals and partner agencies assisting with the intake of clients. Our focus is to help those who are dealing with food insecurities, or have critical needs impacting the health and welfare of themself or their family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on United Way of Fulton County or how you can support its community efforts, please call Gina Rossman at (419) 337-9606.

