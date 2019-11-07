Halloween Traffic Blitz Results In Twenty Traffic Stops By Fulton County Deputies

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, Halloween Blitz, which ran from October 26th thru October 31st.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 20 traffic stops and issued seven citations. The citations issued were for four speed violations, one OVI over 21, one Driving Under Suspension, and one Operating Without Reasonable Control. Deputies also issued 16 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety ofmotorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.