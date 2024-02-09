Heating Assistance Continues To Be Available For Area Residents

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ohio Department of Development and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission want to ensure Ohioans stay warm and comfortable this winter by helping alleviate the burden of costly energy bills.

From now through March 31, 2024, income-eligible Ohioans can receive one-time assistance with their home energy bill through the Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The Winter Crisis Program assists Ohioans facing service disconnection, have been disconnected, need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have a Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) default, need to make their first PIPP payment, or have 25 percent or less supply of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain service.

Qualifying households must have a gross annual income of at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is up to $52,500.

Clients will need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment: Copies of their most-recent energy bills; A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member; Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members; Proof of disability, if applicable.

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1. If you need immediate assistance with your energy bills, please contact Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s 24-hour appointment hotline at 419-219-4641 or visit our website www.nocac.org to schedule an appointment.

Applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis program must be received by March 31, 2024. The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31, 2024.

For more information on the programs, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov or call 419-219-4641 to schedule an appointment.