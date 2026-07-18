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Heavy Rain Floods Montpelier Area, Williams County Placed Under Flood Warning

By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

By: Forrest R. Church
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
publisher@thevillagereporter.com

MONTPELIER — Heavy rain hammered Montpelier and the surrounding area late Friday afternoon into early evening, with the National Weather Service confirming more than four inches of rain fell in a short period of time — and some unofficial rain gauges showing as much as seven inches, though those higher totals have not been confirmed.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, which covers Williams County, issued a Flood Warning for the county in effect until 12:15 a.m. Saturday after trained weather spotters reported flooding across the area Friday evening. Several roads were closed and impassable due to flooding, with many areas of slow-moving or standing water expected to persist overnight. Communities named in the warning include Montpelier, West Unity, Stryker, Holiday City, Pulaski, Hallock, and Kunkle.

An earlier flood advisory also covered portions of Fulton County, where radar indicated between a half inch and two and a half inches of rain had fallen, with communities including Wauseon, Archbold, Pettisville, Tedrow, and Ottokee among those affected. The weather service said no additional rainfall was expected overnight, though flooding impacts would continue as water drained from saturated fields, ditches, and low-lying areas. Officials urged drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roadways, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The deluge arrived amid an unusually active stretch of severe weather across the Midwest, which has seen repeated rounds of strong thunderstorms and flooding in recent weeks.

A car sits beside a flooded street in the Montpelier area after heavy rain, July 17, 2026.

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A reader&apos;s rain gauge shows roughly seven inches of rain in the Montpelier area, July 17, 2026.

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A kayaker paddles down a flooded residential street in the Montpelier area after heavy rain, July 17, 2026.

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A car sits partially submerged in floodwater on a Montpelier-area street, July 17, 2026.

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A car sits submerged in floodwater on a Montpelier-area street during heavy rain, July 17, 2026.

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A pickup drives through floodwater on a Montpelier-area street, July 17, 2026.

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Floodwater fills a Montpelier-area basement after heavy rain, July 17, 2026.

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The Holiday City Village Hall is reflected in standing floodwater, July 17, 2026.

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A dog is led through floodwater after heavy rain in the Montpelier area, July 17, 2026.

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Floodwater surrounds a backyard playset in the Montpelier area, July 17, 2026.

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Floodwater and a stop sign on a Montpelier-area street after heavy rain, July 17, 2026.

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Woolace & Johnson
Floodwater crosses a rural roadway in the Montpelier area, July 17, 2026.

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A flooded street in the Montpelier area after heavy rain, July 17, 2026.

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A car pushes through floodwater at a Montpelier-area intersection, July 17, 2026.

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A flooded residential street in the Montpelier area after heavy rain, July 17, 2026.

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Kamco
Floodwater covers a parking lot in the Montpelier area, July 17, 2026.

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Floodwater covers a street intersection in the Montpelier area after heavy rain, July 17, 2026.

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A reader&apos;s rain gauge shows more than six inches of rain in the Montpelier area, July 17, 2026.

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Heavy rain falls over a flooded yard in the Montpelier area, July 17, 2026.

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Arrow Tru-Line
Heavy rain falls near a Montpelier-area gas station, July 17, 2026.

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Rain-soaked traffic on a Montpelier-area roadway during heavy rain, July 17, 2026.

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Standing water lines a residential street in the Montpelier area, July 17, 2026.

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Floodwater on a Montpelier-area roadway during heavy rain, July 17, 2026.

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Krill Funeral
Heavy rain reduces visibility along a Montpelier-area roadway, July 17, 2026.

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Heavy rain and standing water in the Montpelier area, July 17, 2026.

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A reader&apos;s rain gauge after Friday&apos;s heavy rain in the Montpelier area, July 17, 2026.

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Heavy rain falls over a flooded Montpelier-area street, July 17, 2026.

Photos courtesy of area readers.

Strong Real Estate Solutions

What are you showing for rain totals? Do you have a photo to share? Email publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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