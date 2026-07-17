Northwest Ohio Air Quality Alert Lifts At Midnight Friday As Wildfire Smoke Clears

Ohio EPA’s statewide air quality advisory, which has been in effect across Ohio including Northwest Ohio, will expire at midnight on Friday, July 17, 2026, the agency announced, citing projected improvement of air quality conditions throughout the state.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to decrease from west to east through Friday evening and into early Saturday morning, according to Ohio EPA.

While air quality is improving statewide, the agency said some areas may still experience particle pollution on Saturday. Some local air agencies and metropolitan planning organizations may issue localized advisories where needed.

To see real-time air quality by area, Ohio EPA directed residents to the AirNow website at airnow.gov.

— Press Release

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