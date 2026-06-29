Henry County Grand Jury Returns Eight Indictments

Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Gwen Howe-Gebers has announced that the following individuals were indicted by the Henry County Grand Jury on June 24, 2026:

-SCOTT A. TOROK, 31, Liberty Center, for Vandalism (2 counts), F5; OVI — Refusal with prior, M1; Violation of Lanes of Travel on Roadways, MM; and Driving Under Financial Responsibility Law Suspension or Cancellation, Unclass. Misd.

-JOSHUA S. FISHER, 41, Toledo, for Telecommunications Harassment, F5.

-DEVEN S. FENTER, 24, Toledo, for Grand Theft with a specification for forfeiture of a vehicle, F4.

-KALEB A. HEROLD, 26, Napoleon, for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F1; and Possession of Cocaine, F4.

-SHANE M. INGLE, 40, homeless, for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5; and Possessing Criminal Tools, F5.

-CHRISTOPHER G. WALTER, 52, Deshler, for Sexual Battery (2 counts), F4; and Grooming, M1.

– GEORGE Z. MOUSA, 47, Dearborn, Michigan, for Vehicular Homicide (2 counts), M1.

In a separate case presented by a special prosecutor, the same grand jury indicted the following individual:

-ROBERT I. GALLAGHER, 46, Napoleon, for Grand Theft, F4.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.