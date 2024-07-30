Henry County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against Eight Individuals

The following individuals were indicted by the Henry County Grand Jury on July 24, 2024 according to county prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.

-DUSTIN L. WILSON, 25, Napoleon: Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-KAYLA MASSEY, 28, Napoleon: Endangering Children

-ADONIS C. SELLEN, 49, Napoleon: Aggravated Possession of Drugs; Obstructing Official Business

-MOTIS F. WRIGHT, 62, Columbus: Identity Fraud-F3; Identity Fraud-F5; Forgery; Aggravated Possession of Drugs; Possession of Cocaine; Forging ID Cards or Selling or Distributing Forged ID Cards

-DAVID A. DILLERY, 47, Findlay: Nonsupport of Dependents

-AMANDA KOPPENHOFER, 35, S. Point, Ohio: Harassment with a Bodily Substance; Assault; Obstructing Justice

-TAVARES MCGHEE, 46, Napoleon: Strangulation-F2; Stangulation-F3; Disrupting Public Services; Domestic Violence

-DANIEL GANSKE, 40, Napoleon: OVI-two counts; Aggravated Vehicular Assault

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.