Wednesday, July 31, 2024
The Village Reporter
Henry County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against Eight Individuals

The following individuals were indicted by the Henry County Grand Jury on July 24, 2024 according to county prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.

-DUSTIN L. WILSON, 25, Napoleon: Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-KAYLA MASSEY, 28, Napoleon: Endangering Children

-ADONIS C. SELLEN, 49, Napoleon: Aggravated Possession of Drugs; Obstructing Official Business

-MOTIS F. WRIGHT, 62, Columbus: Identity Fraud-F3; Identity Fraud-F5; Forgery; Aggravated Possession of Drugs; Possession of Cocaine; Forging ID Cards or Selling or Distributing Forged ID Cards

-DAVID A. DILLERY, 47, Findlay: Nonsupport of Dependents

-AMANDA KOPPENHOFER, 35, S. Point, Ohio: Harassment with a Bodily Substance; Assault; Obstructing Justice

-TAVARES MCGHEE, 46, Napoleon: Strangulation-F2; Stangulation-F3; Disrupting Public Services; Domestic Violence

-DANIEL GANSKE, 40, Napoleon: OVI-two counts; Aggravated Vehicular Assault

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

 

