Defiance County Prosecutor Sentences Two Men For Sexual Battery

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending criminal matters:

Prosecutor Murray has announced that Dorian E. Venable, a 26-year-old Defiance man, and Eldon L. Howe-Anderson, a 35-year-old Defiance man, were both sentenced to prison for Sexual Battery charges. Also sentenced to prison was Dale A. Kelley, a 42-year-old Toledo man, for charges of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity and Theft.

DORIAN E. VENABLE-age 26-Sentenced for Three Counts of Sexual Battery-F3’s to a total of 120 months at ODRC, was classified as a Tier III sex offender which established lifetime registration requirements, costs (stayed until defendant is released from ODRC), jail credit for 180 days, TPO dissolved.

According to Murray, from June 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, at his residence, in Defiance, Venable engaged in sexual conduct with a female who he coerced to submit by any means that would have prevented resistance by a person of ordinary resolution.

ELDON L. HOWE-ANDERSON-age 35-Sentenced for Two Counts of Sexual Battery-F3’s to a total of 120 months at ODRC, was classified as a Tier III sex offender which established lifetime registration requirements, costs (stayed until defendant is released from ODRC), jail credit for 280 days, TPO dissolved.

According to Murray, on two occasions in 2014, in Defiance, Howe-Anderson engaged in sexual contact with a female who he coerced to submit by any means that would have prevented resistance by a person of ordinary resolution.

DALE A. KELLEY-age 42-Sentenced for Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity-F2 and Theft-F5 to 3 – 4 ½ years at ODRC to be served concurrently to term imposed in Case No. 23 CR 15279, costs, jail credit for 6 days.

According to Murray, on September 1, 2023, Kelley and a co-defendant stole merchandise, valued at over one thousand dollars, from a business on Elliott Rd., in Defiance. This conduct was also part of an ongoing pattern of corrupt activity involving retail theft.

Dale A. Kelley-age 42-Sentenced for Theft-F5 to 11 months at ODRC to be served concurrently to term imposed in Case No. 23 CR 15208, costs, jail credit for 0 days. According to Murray, from July of 2023, through September of 2023, Kelley stole property valued at over one thousand dollars from a business on Elliott Rd., in Defiance.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Chaz A.M. Pinski-age 23-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 8/12/24 @ 10:15 a.m.

Alfred T. Brusaw-age 68–Not Guilty pleas, $150,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, No Contact with victims or victim’s property, pre-trial 8/13/24 @ 9 a.m.

Paul E. Anderson-age 48-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 8/15/24 @ 9 a.m.

Denny R. Collazo-age 46-Not Guilty pleas, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO, pre-trial 8/15/24 @ 1:15 p.m.

Jeanna M. Cavender-age 56-Not Guilty pleas, $50,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 8/6/24 @ 9:15 a.m.

Jacob M. Frericks-age 33-Not Guilty plea, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, No Contact Order and TPO, pre-trial 8/15/24 @ 1:45 p.m.

Tre A. Vasquez-age 31-Not Guilty plea, $50,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO, pre-trial 8/13/24 @ 9:30 a.m.

Rhiannon L. French-age 41-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 8/19/24 @ 1 p.m.

Dajon M. Jones-age 29-Not Guilty pleas, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 8/13/24 @ 9:15 a.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Cameron Andonian-age 25-Guilty plea to Burglary-F2, PSI ordered, sentencing 9/3/24 @ 2:30 p.m.

Larry D. Skiver-age 39-Guilty pleas to Attempted Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity-F3 and Theft-F5, PSI ordered, sentencing 9/9/24 @ 10 a.m.

Nicole M. Wade-age 40-Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5, PSI ordered, sentencing 9/5/24 @ 10 a.m.

Nicole M. Wade-age 40-Guilty plea to Attempted Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F4, PSI ordered, sentencing 9/5/24 @ 10 a.m.

PLEA/SENTENCING:

Sara N. Brown-age 33-Guilty plea to Endangering Children-M1 and sentenced to 2 years of probation with 6 months at CCNO suspended in the event of a probation violation, no similar violations, be of general good behavior, Costs (due w/in 6 months). (*See Tony Fisher)

Tony G. Fisher Jr.-age 32-Guilty plea to Endangering Children-M1 and sentenced to 2 years of probation with 180 days at CCNO suspended in the event of a probation violation, no similar violations, be of general good behavior, Costs (due w/in 180 days). (From October 10, 2023, through November 10, 2023, Brown and Fisher, as parents of a child, violated a duty of care, resulting in a substantial risk to the health or safety to their child.)

Kameron G. Singleton-age 26-Guilty pleas to Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle-F4 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 and sentenced to 2 years CCS with 30 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume cannabis products, costs, firearm seized and being held by DPD is forfeited to the State. (On February 1, 2023, on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Singleton was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug. Singleton also knowingly transported or had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle with him, in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.)

Roger A. Rowe-age 43-Guilty plea to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them-M1 and sentenced to 1 year of probation with 177 day at CCNO suspended in the event of a probation violation, complete the DIP Program w/in 90 days and upon completion the Defendant will have satisfied the mandatory term of 3 days at CCNO, no bars or alcohol, pay $375 fine, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning 3/16/24, firearm seized and being held by OSHP is forfeited to the State, Costs. (On March 16, 2024, on State Route 15, in Defiance, Rowe operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.)

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Douglas A. Thomas-age 32-Sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5, Possession of Cocaine-F5 and Endangering Children-M1 to 3 years CCS with 24 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not obtain/possess/use cannabis, enter into and successfully compete a residential treatment program (held at CCNO pending admission), costs. (On December 14, 2023, at a residence on Village Lane, in Defiance, Thomas was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and Cocaine. Thomas’ drug possession at the residence also created a substantial risk to the health or safety of a child who was present and under his care at the time.)

Douglas A. Thomas-age 32-Sentenced for Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance-F4 to 3 years CCS with 18 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not obtain/possess/use cannabis, enter into and successfully compete a residential treatment program (held at CCNO pending admission), costs. (On April 2, 2024, Thomas failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.)

Tanya B. Smith-age 47-Sentenced for Two Counts of Nonsupport of Dependents-F5’s to 4 years CCS with 24 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, comply with CSEA as directed by her supervising officer, costs. (Smith failed to provide adequate support for her children, under the age of eighteen, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.)

Levi A. Socha-age 23-Sentenced for Receiving Stolen Property-F4 to 6 months at ODRC, costs, jail credit for 99 days. (On April 16, 2024, on E. Second St., in Defiance, Socha was found in possession of a motor vehicle that was stolen from a residence in the State of Michigan, and he knew or had reasonable cause to believe, that the vehicle was stolen.)

Chad W. Switzer-age 45-Sentenced for Theft From a Person in a Protected Class-F5 and Two Counts of Theft-F5’s to 3 years CCS with 36 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not obtain/possess/use cannabis, costs. (In July of 2023, Switzer stole two debit/credit cards belonging to another, from a residence on State Route 15 in Defiance. Switzer also stole property from the same residence, and the property belonged to a person in a protected class.)

Derrick N. Flores-age 36-Sentenced for Vanadlism-F5 to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not consume or possess cannabis, costs. (On October 14, 2023, Flores caused serious physical harm to a tomb, monument, gravestone, or memorial, at a cemetery in Defiance.)

Delon A. Johnson-age 28-Sentenced for Breaking and Entering-F5 to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no contact with victim, costs. (On June 15, 2023, Johnson trespassed in a business on Nostalgic Dr., in Defiance, where he then stole property from the business.)