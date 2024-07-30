Antonio “Tony” Rivas III (1985 – 2024)

(Volunteered At PATH Center In Defiance)

Antonio “Tony” Rivas III, age 39 of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Defiance, Ohio.

He was born in Defiance on Jan. 27, 1985, to Penny (VanScoder) and Antonio Rivas Jr.

Tony was a graduate of Defiance High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp.

He worked as a security guard at Titan Tire and Trufast in Bryan, Ohio. Tony volunteered at the PATH Center in Defiance, giving to those in need. Many will remember him for his sense of humor.

In his leisure time he enjoyed target shooting, skeet shooting and taking walks with his sister and her dogs.

Tony will be greatly missed by his mother, Penny Rivas of Defiance; his sons, Antonio Rivas IV, Hunter Rivas and Dylan Rivas, all of Stryker, Ohio; his sisters, Corinna (Tim) Rivas-Bauer of Montpelier, Ohio, and Shelley (Mickey) Porter of Greenville, North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Christian Cavin of Bryan, Ohio, and Cage Williams of Lyons, Ohio, Brittany (Ruben) Delgado, Shelyn (Roberto) Delgado and Brian May.

He was preceded in death by his father, Antonio Rivas, Jr.; brother, Christopher Rivas; and grandparents, Socorro and Antonio H. Rivas and Nora and Bill VanScoder.

There will be no services at this time. Private services will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.