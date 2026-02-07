Henry County Grand Jury Returns Multiple Indictments Across Four Counties

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Henry County Grand Jury convened recently to consider indictments charging individuals with Henry County crimes, according to the Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted were:

-ROSS W. HONIGFORD, 32, of Cloverdale, was indicted on one count of telecommunications harassment and trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

-JAMES DELARBER, 44, of New Bavaria, was indicted on six counts of having weapons while under disability, domestic violence, violating a protection order, and intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case.

-RONALD FLOWERS, 68, of Deshler, was indicted on two counts of endangering children.

-ZACHARY MINNICH, 30, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of burglary and misdemeanor theft.

-KEENAN TREMAINE, 19, of Delta, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

-EARNEST FERGUSON, 40, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking of drugs, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of right-of-way at a stop sign or yield sign.

-DION DIX WILLIAMS, 63, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, one count of endangering children, and one count of resisting arrest.

-RUBEN YBARRA, 61, of Defiance, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of tampering with evidence.

-ANDREW CASTANEDA, 71, of Napoleon, was indicted on two counts of assault and one count of aggravated menacing.

-DRAVEN C. POTTS, 28, of Oakwood, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

-JAMAR FINCH, 40, of Toledo, was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.