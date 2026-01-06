High Levels Of Lead Detected Near Bunting Bearings Demolition Site In Delta

Ohio EPA is investigating demolition activity at the Bunting Bearings facility in the Village of Delta after air monitoring test results returned last week showed elevated levels of lead in the air in November and December.

Background

Several times a month, Ohio EPA collects air samples in Delta near Bunting Bearings, which processes and manufactures materials containing lead.

In November, the company began demolishing structures at its Van Buren Street facility as part of a process to move its operations to Mansfield, Ohio.

While collecting routine samples near the facility on December 16, Ohio EPA staff noticed a significant amount of dust emitting from demolition work at the facility. Due to the proximity of the demolition to residential areas, Ohio EPA expedited the December air sample analysis.

Test Results

The U.S. EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standard for lead is 0.15 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³). Regular testing results for November were returned on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, showing the monthly average for lead in the air near Bunting Bearings was 0.451 µg/m³.

December’s expedited test results were returned on Friday, January 2, 2026, showing an average of 0.747 µg/m³ for the month of December. For comparison, the monthly average for lead in the air at this site was .006 (µg/m³) in September and .012 (µg/m³) in October.

Action by Ohio EPA

Ohio EPA staff members were on site at Bunting Bearings over the weekend and on Monday to confirm that demolition activities have stopped and will continue to monitor air quality to determine if lead values remain elevated.

Ohio EPA will continue to report the results of air sampling to the public as results are returned. While Ohio EPA has no concerns about the drinking water, out of an abundance of caution, water samples from the Delta and Swanton public drinking water systems will be analyzed by Ohio EPA.

Ohio EPA has also instructed Bunting Bearings to contract with an environmental consulting firm to conduct soil and other testing to determine the extent of possible contamination.

Ohio EPA will be issuing official orders to the responsible parties. Ohio EPA will also examine how the demolition waste was handled and discarded.

Public Health

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the immediate risk for public health has lowered because the ongoing demolition has stopped, greatly reducing the lead in the outdoor air.

However, lead dust already present in the environment remains a concern for all residents of the community – especially children under 6 – who can face higher health impacts from lead.

Those with lead exposure may not show any immediate signs or symptoms, and ODH advises that a blood test is the best way to determine if an individual has been exposed to a high level of lead.

ODH is working with Fulton County Health Department to encourage the community to reach out to their healthcare provider if they have concerns about lead exposure.

The Fulton County Health Department has committed to supporting testing for the community. Ohio EPA and ODH are working closely with the company, the Fulton County Health Department, and the Village of Delta.

Additional information from the Ohio Department of Health on limiting lead exposure:

-Wash your child’s hands and toys, as well as their bottles, pacifiers, and any other items your child often puts in their mouth.

-Remove shoes before entering your home.

-Regularly clean floors, windowsills, and dusty places with wet mops or wet cloths to pick up any dust. Use two buckets – one for soap and one for rinsing. Never use a home vacuum cleaner to clean up suspected lead hazards, even if it has a HEPA filter.

-Remove work clothes before entering the house, for any household member who does construction or other work that may involve lead. Wash these clothes separately from other items.

Lead Resources

-Ohio Department of Health Childhood Lead Poisoning.

-Ohio Department of Health Lead and Your Health Factsheet.

-Ohio Department of Health Lead Contamination in Gardens Factsheet.

Contact the Ohio Department of Health Lead Program by calling 1-877-LEAD-SAFE or by emailing lead.testing@odh.ohio.gov.