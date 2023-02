BOYS BASKETBALL

Swanton 36 Bryan 31

BRYAN – Cole Mitchey had 12 points, 10 in the second half to help Swanton (16-4, 3-3 NWOAL) outscore Bryan 23-15 after halftime for a 36-31 win.

Sam Herold had 11 markers for the Golden Bears (4-16, 0-6) in the loss.