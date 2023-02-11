NWOAL BOYS BASKETBALL: Wauseon Stays In Title Hunt After Defeating Archbold 65-42

POINTS AFTER TURNOVER … Jude Armstrong flies in for a layup after a steal in the opening minute of the second half for Wauseon. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

WAUSEON – The Indians shot a blistering 62% from the floor en route to their sixth straight win by dispatching of Archbold 65-42.

The first quarter featured scoring runs by both teams as Wauseon jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Archbold responded with a 9-0 spurt to grab their largest lead of the night at 9-4.