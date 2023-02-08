High School Basketball Roundup For February 7, 2023

INSIDE OFFENSE … Edgerton’s Charlotte Blalock puts up a shot from the low square in last night’s win over Fayette. (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edgerton 43 Fayette 24
EDGERTON – The homestanding Bulldogs (5-16) dominated the first three quarters in building a 38-13 lead to take down the Eagles 43-24.
Noelle Ritter led a balanced scoring attack for Edgerton with nine points and Taylor Smith had eight.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.