High School Basketball Roundup For February 7, 2023

INSIDE OFFENSE … Edgerton’s Charlotte Blalock puts up a shot from the low square in last night’s win over Fayette. (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edgerton 43 Fayette 24

EDGERTON – The homestanding Bulldogs (5-16) dominated the first three quarters in building a 38-13 lead to take down the Eagles 43-24.

Noelle Ritter led a balanced scoring attack for Edgerton with nine points and Taylor Smith had eight.