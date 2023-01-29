High School Basketball Roundup For January 28, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick Henry 73 Archbold 42

HAMLER – Patrick Henry (14-3, 4-1 NWOAL) outrebounded Archbold 33-22 and forced 23 Bluestreak turnovers in rolling to a 73-42 win in a NWOAL makeup game.

Carys Crossland drilled three triples and finished with 17 points to lead four Patriots in double figures.

Carly Grime scored 12 for Archbold 8-10, 1-4) and Sophie Rupp added 10.

ARCHBOLD (42) – Pedraza 0; Rupp 10; Perez 2; Thiel 6; Rodriguez 0; McQuade 2; C. Grime 12; Meyer 2; Ruger 2; Mello 0; N. Grime 0; Ruffer 0; Reyes 2; Gericke 0; Forward 4; Totals: 13-2-10 – 42

PATRICK HENRY (73) – Crossland 17; Boyer 2; Seemann 10; Weber 13; Guelde 2; Haas 4; Prigge 4; Christman 14; Schwab 1; K. Prigge 6; Schwiebert 0; Rosebrook 0; Totals: 20-8-9 – 73

ARCHBOLD 4 6 15 17 – 42

P. HENRY 15 16 20 22 – 73

JUNIOR VARSITY: Archbold, 45-28

Evergreen 42 Hilltop 34

METAMORA – Macy Chamberlin and Addison Ricker combined to score 34 of Evergreen’s (13-6) 42 in a non-league win over Hilltop.

Chamberlin finished with 24 points, 18 in the first half, and Ricker had 10.

Libbie Baker put up 12 to pace Hilltop (13-5 and Mia Hancock netted 10.

HILLTOP (34) – Brown 0; Dickinson 2; Routt 0; Baker 12; Bailey 8; Hancock 10; VanArsdalen 2; Totals: 6-5-7 – 34

EVERGREEN (42) – Gleckler 2; Br. Sintobin 0; Hoffman 0; Serna 1; Emmitt; Wilson 0; Ricker 10; Chamberlin 24; Totals: 14-2-8 – 42

HILLTOP 10 10 4 10 – 34

EVERGREEN 9 17 5 11 – 42

JUNIOR VARSITY: Evergreen, 56-16

Edon 51 Edgerton 46

EDGERTON – Edon (5-14) led 36-22 after three quarters and held off Edgerton (3-15) in the final frame as the Bulldogs scored 24 points before coming up short 51-46.

Natalie Wofford had eight buckets and three free throws for a game-high 19 to pace the Bombers while Jaycea Craven add 13.

Alivia Farnham had 14 on the day for Edgerton and Taylor Smith made three treys to finish with 13.

EDON (51) – Wofford 19; Gr. Ripke 4; Craven 13; Briner 0; M. Derck 0; Hickman 8; Ge. Ripke 2; Gearig 5; Totals: 15-3-12 – 51

EDGERTON (46) – Ritter 4; Gerschutz 0; Smith 13; Swank 11; Cape; Stuut 2; Farnham 14; Warner 2; Everetts 0; Keppeler 0; Totals: 10-4-14 – 46

EDON 12 12 12 15 – 51

EDGERTON 9 9 4 24 – 46

Antwerp 43 Montpelier 25

MONTPELIER – Just four Lady Archers were in the scoring column for Antwerp (9-8), but three were in double digits led by 16 from Aewyn McMichael in a 43-25 win.

Jada Uribes had 11 for the Locos (9-10).

ANTWERP (43) – Rohrs 13; Peters 0; Clem 0; Carnahan 0; McMichael 16; Townley 0; Jewell 12; Phlipot 0; Franklin 0; Fish 0; Krouse 2; Totals: 11-4-9 – 43

MONTPELIER (25) – Bumb 0; Hillard 6; Humbarger 0; McGee 4; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 4; Hopper 0; Uribes 11; Totals: 9-2-1 – 25

ANTWERP 13 13 10 7 – 43

MONTPELIER 8 5 3 9 – 25

JUNIOR VARSITY: Montpelier, 26-22

Fayette 44 Waldron (MI) 37

WALDRON – Triples in the third quarter by Kelsie Storrs and Kenadie Ramay helped Fayette (2-16) break a 20-20 halftime tie and pickup a 44-37 victory.

Ramay paced a balanced effort for the Eagles with nine points.

FAYETTE (44) – Sinks 3; D. Storrs 3; Mitchell 0; Kovar 1; Powers 7; Gorsuch 4; Fetterman 10; K. Storrs 4; Ramay 9; Sliwinski 0; Schang 7; Totals: 10-6-6 – 44

WALDRON (37) – Ma. Burk 3; Mor. Burk 10; Wines 3; Fellabaum 5; Kurtz 16; Leininger 0; Shamplo 0; Totals: 7-2-17 – 37

FAYETTE 12 8 13 11 – 44

WALDRON 7 13 8 9 – 37

OTHER SCORES: (NO STATISTICS)

Liberty-Benton d. Bryan 50-47

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wauseon 59 Springfield 50

HOLLAND – Elijah McLeod had 15 points to lead the Indians (11-7) to their second win of the weekend as they knocked off Springfield (11-5) 59-50.

Jack Leatherman and Tyson Rodriguez added 14 each for Wauseon.

WAUSEON (59) – Leatherman 14; Rodriguez 14; Armstrong 4; McLeod 15; Borton 0; Hines 6; Parsons 6; Totals: 16-6-9 – 59

SPRINGFIELD (50) – Merrell 6; Adams 0; Pringle 2; Franklin 5; Combs 11; Maese 0; Bracey 4; Mays 20; Whitmire 2; 13-6-6 – 50

WAUSEON 14 15 11 19 – 59

SPRINGFIELD 11 12 13 14 – 50

JUNIOR VARSITY: Wauseon, 63-51

FRESHMAN: Wauseon, 41-33

Delta 34 North Central 29

DELTA – Delta (14-2) rallied in the final stanza by outscoring the Eagles 15-4 as they recovered from a scoreless first quarter for a 34-29 win.

Justin Ruple fronted Delta with nine while Joey Burt and Cohen Meyers had eight apiece for North Central (7-10).

N. CENTRAL (29) – J. Burt 8; Q. Burt 4; Douglass 0; Meyers 8; Kidston 4; Smeltzer 0; Beard 2; Hicks 0; Pettit 3; Totals: 10-1-6 – 29

DELTA (34) – Ju. Ruple 9; Gibbons 0; Knapp 7; Gillen 7; Ja. Ruple 5; McQuillin 0; Ruffer 0; Risner 6; Totals: 9-2-10 – 34

N. CENTRAL 6 10 9 4 – 29

DELTA 0 9 10 15 – 34

Edgerton 71 Hilltop 39

EDGERTON – Cory Herman poured in 24 points and Corey Everetts had 23 as Edgerton (5-11) defeated Hilltop 71-49 on Homecoming Night.

Quentin Blue had three of the Bulldogs 11 three-pointers as a team to tally 11 points. Brock Kesler topped the Cadets (4-12) with a 7/7 night at the foul line and a field goal for nine.

HILLTOP (39) – Verdin 5, Scholosser 2, Kesler 9; Funkhouser 5; Dempsey 3; Eckenrode 8; Runkel 0; Bailey 5; Rodriguez 2; Guillen 0; Grubbs 0; Totals: 9-3-12 – 39

EDGERTON (71) – Blue 11; Everetts 23; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 24; Swank 2; Kennerk 2; Meyer 5; Krontz 4; Weaver 0; Schroeder 0; Totals: 16-11-6 – 71

HILLTOP 4 11 13 11 – 39

EDGERTON 23 21 8 19 – 71

JUNIOR VARSITY: Edgerton, 46-26

Antwerp 53 Montpelier 41

MONTPELIER – Antwerp (13-3) led 36-33 after three quarters and used a 17-8 final frame to pull away for the win at Montpelier.

Landon Brewer tallied 19 for Antwerp and Garrett Walz led Montpelier (7-10) with four trifectas and 21 points.

ANTWERP (53) – Moore 4; McMichael 4; Altimus 18; Lichty 5; Smith 1; Hiner 0; Brewer 19; Hitzeman 0; Savina 0; Fuller 2; Totals: 11-5-16 – 53

MONTPELIER (41) – Walz 21; Thorp 0; Sommer 0; Camper 9; Girrell 2; Martin 1; Brink 4; Grime 4; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz 0; G. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0; Totals: 8-6-7 – 41

ANTWERP 17 10 9 17 – 53

MONTPELIER 18 6 9 8 – 41

JUNIOR VARSITY: Antwerp, 20-13

Lima Bath 40 Bryan 37

LIMA – Bath (3-10) was 3/8 at the foul line in the fourth quarter but was able to hold off the Golden Bears 40-37.

Joe Watson had 13 for Bryan (3-14) in the loss.

BRYAN (37) – Kepler 2; Cox 7; Pelz 0; Watson 13; Koenig 0; Brown 0; Herold 9; Dominique 6; Totals: 10-1-14 – 37

LIMA BATH (40) – Welsch 0; D. Craddock 13; C. Crawford 2; Craddock 16; Barr 0; Tickle 2; Foster 7; Mackley 0; Totals: 10-4-5 – 40

BRYAN 10 10 6 11 – 37

LIMA BATH 14 9 6 11 – 40

JUNIOR VARSITY: Lima Bath, 41-18

OTHER SCORES: (NO STATISTICS)

Patrick Henry d. Edon 62-37