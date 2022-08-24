High School Fall Sports Scoreboard For August 23rd, 2022

August 23, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

Springfield 3 Archbold 1

Fairview 3 Wauseon 1

Edgerton 3 Delta 0

Swanton 3 Hicksville 0

Northwood 3 Evergreen 1

Pettisville 3 North Central 0

Tinora 3 Bryan 0

Edon 3 Stryker 0

Hilltop 3 Fayette 0

BOYS SOCCER

Delta 6 Bryan 0

Wauseon 8 Liberty Center 1

Archbold 6 Swanton 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold 3 Genoa 1

Lima Shawnee 1 Bryan 0

BOYS GOLF

Hilltop 171 North Central 181

Pettisville 167 Stryker 220

Montpelier 170 Edon (no team score)

Fayette 206 Holgate 211

GIRLS GOLF

Rossford 215 Delta 247

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 3 Defiance 2

Bryan 5 Van Wert 0

 

