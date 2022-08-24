High School Fall Sports Scoreboard For August 23rd, 2022

VOLLEYBALL
Springfield 3 Archbold 1
Fairview 3 Wauseon 1
Edgerton 3 Delta 0
Swanton 3 Hicksville 0
Northwood 3 Evergreen 1
Pettisville 3 North Central 0
Tinora 3 Bryan 0
Edon 3 Stryker 0
Hilltop 3 Fayette 0
BOYS SOCCER
Delta 6 Bryan 0
Wauseon 8 Liberty Center 1
Archbold 6 Swanton 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold 3 Genoa 1
Lima Shawnee 1 Bryan 0
BOYS GOLF
Hilltop 171 North Central 181
Pettisville 167 Stryker 220
Montpelier 170 Edon (no team score)
Fayette 206 Holgate 211
GIRLS GOLF
Rossford 215 Delta 247
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold 3 Defiance 2
Bryan 5 Van Wert 0
