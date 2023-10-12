Thursday, October 12
Sports

High School Fall Sports Standings Thru Wednesday, October 11, 2023

NWOAL

* Denotes League Champions

                       LEAGUE     OVERALL

Football

Liberty Center 5-0 8-0

Archbold 4-1 7-1

Patrick Henry 4-1 7-1

Bryan 3-2 5-3

Wauseon 3-2 5-3

Delta 1-4 3-5

Evergreen 0-5 2-6

Swanton 0-5 0-8

Volleyball

*Liberty Center 7-0 19-2

Delta 6-1 13-9

Swanton 4-3 16-6

Archbold 4-3 10-11

Evergreen 4-3 10-11

Patrick Henry 2-5 9-12

Wauseon 1-6 3-19

Bryan 0-7 5-17

Boys Soccer

*Evergreen 6-0 (18 pts) 14-1-1

Wauseon 5-1 (15) 12-2

Delta 4-2 (12) 11-4

Bryan 3-3 (9) 7-6-2

Archbold 1-5 (3) 5-10

Swanton 1-5 (3) 3-11-2

Liberty Center 1-5 (3) 3-12

League win=3pts; Tie=1pt

Girls Soccer

*Bryan 5-0 (15 pts) 12-2

Evergreen 3-1-1 (10) 13-1-2

Delta 3-1-1 (10) 11-3-1

Archbold 3-2 (9) 8-4-2

Wauseon 2-2-2 (8) 9-2-5

Liberty Center 1-5 (3) 6-8-1

Swanton 0-6 (0) 4-13

League win=3pts; Tie=1pt

BBC

Volleyball

*Hilltop 6-0 19-2

Pettisville 4-2 12-9

Stryker 4-2 11-10

Montpelier 4-2 9-12

Holgate 3-3 8-13

North Central 2-4 7-14

Edon 1-5 3-18

Fayette 0-6 2-19

TAAC

Football

Edon 3-0 6-2

Ottawa Hills 2-0 7-1

Montpelier 1-1 6-2

Hilltop 0-2 1-7

Northwood 0-3 2-6

GMC

Football

Antwerp 4-1 7-1

Ayersville 4-1 6-2

Tinora 4-1 5-3

Paulding 3-2 5-3

Wayne Trace 3-2 4-4

Edgerton 1-4 2-6

Fairview 1-4 1-7

Hicksville 0-5 1-7

Volleyball

Fairview 6-0 19-2

Ayersville 5-1 17-4

Tinora 5-1 16-5

Wayne Trace 3-3 9-12

Edgerton 2-4 13-8

Hicksville 2-4 12-9

Paulding 1-5 4-17

Antwerp 0-6 6-15

 

