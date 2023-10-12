High School Fall Sports Standings Thru Wednesday, October 11, 2023

NWOAL
* Denotes League Champions
LEAGUE OVERALL
Football
Liberty Center 5-0 8-0
Archbold 4-1 7-1
Patrick Henry 4-1 7-1
Bryan 3-2 5-3
Wauseon 3-2 5-3
Delta 1-4 3-5
Evergreen 0-5 2-6
Swanton 0-5 0-8
Volleyball
*Liberty Center 7-0 19-2
Delta 6-1 13-9
Swanton 4-3 16-6
Archbold 4-3 10-11
Evergreen 4-3 10-11
Patrick Henry 2-5 9-12
Wauseon 1-6 3-19
Bryan 0-7 5-17
Boys Soccer
*Evergreen 6-0 (18 pts) 14-1-1
Wauseon 5-1 (15) 12-2
Delta 4-2 (12) 11-4
Bryan 3-3 (9) 7-6-2
Archbold 1-5 (3) 5-10
Swanton 1-5 (3) 3-11-2
Liberty Center 1-5 (3) 3-12
League win=3pts; Tie=1pt
Girls Soccer
*Bryan 5-0 (15 pts) 12-2
Evergreen 3-1-1 (10) 13-1-2
Delta 3-1-1 (10) 11-3-1
Archbold 3-2 (9) 8-4-2
Wauseon 2-2-2 (8) 9-2-5
Liberty Center 1-5 (3) 6-8-1
Swanton 0-6 (0) 4-13
League win=3pts; Tie=1pt
BBC
Volleyball
*Hilltop 6-0 19-2
Pettisville 4-2 12-9
Stryker 4-2 11-10
Montpelier 4-2 9-12
Holgate 3-3 8-13
North Central 2-4 7-14
Edon 1-5 3-18
Fayette 0-6 2-19
TAAC
Football
Edon 3-0 6-2
Ottawa Hills 2-0 7-1
Montpelier 1-1 6-2
Hilltop 0-2 1-7
Northwood 0-3 2-6
GMC
Football
Antwerp 4-1 7-1
Ayersville 4-1 6-2
Tinora 4-1 5-3
Paulding 3-2 5-3
Wayne Trace 3-2 4-4
Edgerton 1-4 2-6
Fairview 1-4 1-7
Hicksville 0-5 1-7
Volleyball
Fairview 6-0 19-2
Ayersville 5-1 17-4
Tinora 5-1 16-5
Wayne Trace 3-3 9-12
Edgerton 2-4 13-8
Hicksville 2-4 12-9
Paulding 1-5 4-17
Antwerp 0-6 6-15