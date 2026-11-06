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High School Football Playoff Schedule For Friday, November 6, 2026

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DIVISION V REGION 18 QUARTERFINAL
No. 5 Bluffton @ No. 4 Archbold 7pm

DIVISION VI REGION 22 QUARTERFINAL
No. 9 Paulding @ No. 1 Liberty Center 7pm
No. 12 Patrick Henry @ No. 4 Columbus Grove 7pm
No. 11 Delta @ No. 3 Woodmore 7pm

DIVISION VII REGION 26 QARTERFINAL
No. 6 Edon @ No. 3 McComb 7pm

 

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