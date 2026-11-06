November Birthdays At Williams County Senior Centers

BRYAN SENIOR CENTER … Birthdays – Front row: Nancy Cassidy, Caroly Scheele and Ranea Cain. Back row: Donald Wells, Michael Impton and Kalene Corwin.
EDGERTON SENIOR CENTER … Birthdays – Front row: Maurene Zollinger, Betty Stark and Don Allen. Back row: Gina Steele, Sonja Ulrich, Marilyn Murphy, Ang Kennerk and Thelma Riehle.
MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Celebrating November birthdays at the Montpelier Senior Center: Deborah Fivecoat, Albert Sleesman, Marshal Kosier, Angela Miller, Dorothy Parks, 98 yrs. young, Carolyn Burkhart, Lisa Seiler, Site Manager, Vicky Curley and Connie Taylor.
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