High School Football Playoff Schedule For Friday, October 30, 2026

DIVISION VI REGION 22 FIRST ROUND

No. 11 Delta @ No. 6 Seneca East 7pm

No. 9 Paulding @ No. 8 Allen East 7pm

No. 12 Patrick Henry @ No. 5 Collins Western Reserve 7pm

No. 10 Fairview @ No. 7 Carey 7pm

DIVISION VII REGION 26 FIRST ROUND

No. 11 Delphos Jefferson @ No. 6 Edon 7pm

No. 9 Montpelier @ No. 8 Pandora-Gilboa 7pm

No. 12 Wayne Trace @ No. 5 Mohawk 7pm