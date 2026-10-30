St. Mary Students In Edgerton Celebrate All Saints’ Day In Costume

PRE-K COSTUMES … St. Mary School pre-kindergarten students dress up for All Saints’ Day. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

KINDERGARTEN SAINTS … Kindergarten students dress as saints for All Saints’ Day.

FIRST-GRADE SAINTS … First-grade students dress as saints for All Saints’ Day.

SAINTS WITH ARTWORK … Second-grade students hold artwork as they dress as saints for All Saints’ Day.

THIRD-GRADE SAINTS … Third-grade students dress as saints for All Saints’ Day.

FOURTH-GRADE SAINTS … Fourth-grade students dress as saints for All Saints’ Day.

FIFTH & SIXTH-GRADE SAINTS … Fifth- and sixth-grade students dress as saints for All Saints’ Day.

Students at St. Mary School in Edgerton marked All Saints’ Day by dressing as saints, bringing the stories of holy men and women into the school community. Their colorful costumes offered a joyful reminder that the saints came from many different times and places and that each followed Jesus in a particular way.

All Saints’ Day, celebrated on Nov. 1, honors all the saints: those whose names are known and those whose holiness is known to God alone. Saints are not simply figures from long ago; they are people who responded to God with faith and love. Their lives encourage us to practice those same virtues in everyday ways: by helping a classmate, caring for someone in need, telling the truth, or making room for prayer.

The celebration takes place during Hallowtide, a period that includes All Hallows’ Eve, All Saints’ Day, and All Souls’ Day. Together, these days turn attention to the communion of saints and the bond Catholics believe unites the faithful on earth — those being purified after death, and those already with God in heaven.

By dressing as saints, St. Mary students helped make that connection visible. Each costume pointed to a story of courage, kindness, service, or trust in God, reminding the school that holiness is not reserved for a few famous people. It is a call Christians are invited to live, one loving choice at a time.

— Information Provided

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