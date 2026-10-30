Swanton’s Curtis, Evergreen’s Manz, Edon’s Morris Named District 7 Volleyball Players Of The Year

KINLEY CURTIS

LANAE MANZ

LUCY MORRIS

Three area volleyball standouts, Kinley Curtis of Swanton, Lanae Manz of Evergreen and Lucy Morris of Edon, were chosen as the players of the year highlighting the District 7 Volleyball Coaches Association all-star teams.

Curtis was named the Division V district player of the year. The 5-5 junior recently recorded her 1,000th career kill in the sectional tournament.

Manz, who had earlier been named the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year, was named the top player in Division VI. She also achieved a pair of milestones this past season, recording her 1,000th career kill and 1,000th career dig.

Morris, who helped lead Edon to a share of the Buckeye Border Conference (BBC) title with Holgate this past season and was also named the conference’s player of the year, grabbed top individual honors in Division VII.

Also honored was Edon head coach Allie Bloir, who was named the Division VII coach of the year. Bloir led the Bombers to a share of the BBC title and a district runner-up finish.

Curtis, along with Kennedy Hurst, Molly Harris and Karly Kruse of Archbold, was named to the Division V first team.

Second team Division V honors went to Cara Ludlow and Beyla Remer of Swanton and Anabell Gillen of Delta.

Area players receiving Division V honorable mention honors were Emersyn Selgo and Maci Martz of Archbold; Kaylee Mosko and Makenna Schuchman of Swanton; and Willa Rosene of Delta.

Emily Taylor of Paulding was chosen as the Division V coach of the year.

In Division VI, first team honors went to Manz along with Meyta Hieber and Kynli Crossland of Patrick Henry and Chloe Mohler of Liberty Center.

Second team honors went to Ella Christman of Patrick Henry and Arianah Brown of Liberty Center.

Area players receiving Division VI honorable mention honors were Lyla Radel and Carissa Wilson of Evergreen; Maggie Jacob of Montpelier; Kensey Weber of Patrick Henry; and Calleigh Readshaw and Aubree Zeiter of Liberty Center.

Bob Moran, who guided Patrick Henry to its second straight NWOAL title and an undefeated regular season, was named the Division VI coach of the year.

In Division VII, first team honors went to Madison Baker, Paisley Herman and Morris of Edon; Aubrey Clemens and Anna Donovan of Stryker; Anna Burt and Maycee Walker of North Central; and Delaney Meyer of Holgate.

The second team all-district honors went to McKenzie Clemens of Stryker; Ava Hockenberry and Addison Davis of Pettisville; Halle Jones of Hilltop; Kennedy Kunkle of Fayette; Kaitlyn Burke of Edgerton; and Anna Bower and Sylee Leaders of Holgate.

Honorable mention honors went to Mallory Groves of North Central; Kennedy Bailey of Hilltop; and Monroe Simon of Fayette and Lydia Hoellrich of Holgate.

In Division IV, second team all-district honors went to Jozie Cordy of Bryan and Josie Russell of Wauseon.

Alea Shilling, Kelsie Thiel and Gisele Kidston of Bryan earned Division IV honorable mention honors.