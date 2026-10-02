Montpelier High School Names 2026 Homecoming Court

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
MONTPELIER HOMECOMING COURT … The Montpelier High School Homecoming Court, 2026: Libby Bishop, Junior Attendant; Olivia Thompson, Senior Queen Candidate; Neriah Thorp, Senior Queen Candidate; Lillian Mahan, Senior Queen Candidate; Natalie Strobel, Freshman Attendant; Tayla Dohner, Sophomore Attendant. Montpelier High School will have Homecoming on Oct. 10. The ceremony will be about a half hour prior to kickoff, which is at 1 p.m.
— Press Release
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