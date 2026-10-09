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High School Football Schedule For Friday, October 9, 2026

By No Comments1 Min Read

NWOAL

Archbold @ Patrick Henry 7pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 7pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 7pm
Swanton @ Evergreen 7pm

GLC

North Central @ Edon 7pm
Erie-Mason (MI) @ Whiteford (MI) 7pm
Sand Creek (MI) @ Summerfield (MI) 7pm

GMC

Edgerton @ Paulding 7pm
Tinora @ Wayne Trace 7pm
Fairview @ Antwerp 7pm
Hicksville @ Ayersville 7pm

 

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