Harold W. Holland (1935 – 2026)

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(1953 Graduate Of Lyons High School)

Harold William Holland, age 91, of Lyons, passed away under hospice care and surrounded by family at his home Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

Harold was born Aug. 2, 1935, to Floyd Holland and Nancy (Sipe) Holland. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1953 and soon after served in the U.S. Army.

On Dec. 11, 1954, he married Jeanine Sue Waldron, who passed away Feb. 2, 2022. Harold was a lifelong farmer and a member of the Amvets and American Legion in Adrian, Michigan.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Michelle (Kurt Peebles) Holland; son, Mitchell (Sue) Holland; daughter-in-law, Suzi Holland; grandchildren, Mallory (Adam) Iffland, Jake (Kayla Miller) Holland, Mackenzie (Jake) Green and Matthew Holland; four great-grandchildren; and loving companion, Joyce Kishpaugh.

Along with his parents and wife, Jeanine, Harold was preceded in death by his son, Mike Holland, on Nov. 18, 2010, and brother, Wayne Holland.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Those wishing a show of sympathy may consider a memorial contribution to a charity of the donor’s choice in Harold’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.