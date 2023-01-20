High School Girls Basketball Roundup For January 19, 2023

ROAD WIN … Kennedy Emmitt takes aim at a triple in the first quarter of Evergreen’s win at Wauseon. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

Evergreen 52 Wauseon 40

WAUSEON – Evergreen drained six triples, five in the first half, to help the Vikings lead 28-19 at the half en route to a 52-40 victory.

Macy Chamberlin topped the scoring column for Evergreen (10-6, 1-2 NWOAL) with 19 points, Addison Ricker had 15, and Kennedy Emmitt had 10.

Hayley Meyer hit six field goals and was 6/10 at the foul line for a team-high 18 and Mackenzie Stasa netted 11 for Wauseon (9-7 1-2).

EVERGREEN (52) – Gleckler 0; Br. Sintobin 4; Serna 4; Emmitt 10; Ricker 15; Chamberlin 19; Totals: 11-6-12 – 52

WAUSEON (40) – Stasa 11; Tester 0; Strain 0; Pelok 0; Coronado 0; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 2; Leatherman 0; Kay. Ehrsam 5; Marugan 4; Meyer 18; Totals: 12-2-10 -40

EVERGREEN 13 15 19 5 – 52

WAUSEON 6 13 11 10 – 40

JUNIOR VARSITY: Wauseon, 32-26

Archbold 59 Delta 49

ARCHBOLD – Carly Grime scored all 12 of her points in the second quarter by knocking down four three-pointers as Archbold (8-8, 1-2 NWOAL) earned their first win in the NWOAL.

Leah McQuade led the three other Bluestreaks in double figures with 19, Sophie Rupp tallied 15 and Makena Thiel registered 10.

Grace Munger connected on five treys and finished with 19 for Delta (6-9, 1-2) and Khloe Weber added 12.

DELTA (49) – Weber 12; Munger 19; Burres 6; Friess 0; Haas 7; Sprow 4; Lamb 0; Gillen 0; Smith 1; Risner 0; Totals: 10-8-5 – 49

ARCHBOLD (59) – Pedraza 1; Rupp 12; Perez 4; Thiel 10; Rodriguez 0; McQuade 19; C. Grime 12; Moyer 0; Mello 0; N. Grime 1; Forward 0; Ruffer 0; Reyes 0; Totals: 17-5-10 – 59

DELTA 12 8 13 16 – 49

ARCHBOLD 17 17 13 12 – 59

JUNIOR VARSITY: Archbold, 38-5

Bryan 62 Patrick Henry 44

BRYAN – Bryan dominated the battle of unbeatens in the NWOAL by jumping out a 35-21 lead at halftime on their way to a 62-44 win over the Patriots.

Kailee Thiel and Ella Voight spearheaded the Golden Bears (14-1, 3-0 NWOAL) with 20 points each.

P. HENRY (44) – Nelson 7; Boyer 0; Seemann 8; Weber 0; Guelde 0; Haas 0; M. Prigge 0; Christman 12; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 2; Schweibert 0; Crossland 15; Moehrman 0; Rosebrook 0; Totals: 8-7-9 – 44

BRYAN (62) – Zommerman 0; Thiel 20; Voight 20; Grothaus 9; Rau 8; Smith 3; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 1; Alspaugh 1; Mossburg 0; Totals: 15-8-8 – 62

P. HENRY 10 11 9 14 – 44

BRYAN 19 16 20 7 – 62

JUNIOR VARSITY: Patrick Henry, 40-39

Liberty Center 46 Swanton 21

LIBERTY CENTER – The homestanding Tigers (14-1, 3-0 NWOAL) blanked Swanton 17-0 in the second frame to take over to stay perfect in the NWOAL.

Olivia Gowing led Swanton (7-8, 0-3) with seven points in the setback.

SWANTON (21) – Gowing 7; Floyd 6; Manning 3; Pelland 5; Totals 5-3-2-21

LIBERTY CENTER (46) – Giesige 3; Gray 11; Mohler 4; Armey 1; Mohler 4; Perry 6; Miller 3; Barrett 3; Blanton 8; Totals 12-5-6 – 46

SWANTON 6 0 9 6 – 21

L. CENTER 9 17 8 12 – 46

Holgate 31 North Central 23

PIONEEER – The game was tied 17-17 after three quarters before the Tigers (9-8, 4-0 BBC) used a 14-6 final frame to pickup a 31-23 road win and stay unbeaten in the BBC.

Makinzy King and Grecia Dominguez tallied six points apiece for the Eagles (1-14, 0-4).

HOLGATE (31) – Tijerina 4; O. Blaker 2; P. Wilhelm 2; Schuller 6; Altman 15; I. Blaker 0; Clark 2; Fritz 0; Totals: 11-0-9 – 31

NORTH CENTRAL (23) – Burnett 5; Cruz 3; Zimmerman 0; Turner 0; Dominguez 6; King 6; Wright 3; Totals 7-0-9 – 23

HOLGATE 7 6 4 14 – 31

N. CENTRAL 3 4 10 6 – 23

JUNIOR VARSITY: Holgate, 15-1 (2 quarters)

Montpelier 35 Stryker 30

MONTPELIER – Montpelier held Stryker to just three field goals in the second half to grind out a 35-30 win and hand Stryker (13-3, 3-1 BBC) their first loss in the BBC.

Kelsie Bumb led a balanced scoresheet for the Locos (9-7, 3-1) with nine points while Stryker’s Sage Woolace topped all scorers with 16.

STRYKER (30) – Woolace 16; Leupp 0; Ruffer 0; Fulk 7; Ramon 0; Wickerham 3; Rethmel 0; Oberlin 4; Totals: 11-1-5 – 30

MONTPELIER (35) – Bumb 9; Hillard 6; Humbarger 6; McGee 7; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 0; Hopper 1; Uribes 6; Totals: 8-5-4 – 35

STRYKER 11 9 5 5 – 30

MONTPELIER 10 12 6 7 – 35

JUNIOR VARSITY: Montpelier, 22-19

Pettisville 50 Fayette 26

FAYETTE – Pettisville (10-8, 2-2 BBC) blitzed the Eagles with a 34-8 first half to grab a 50-26 win and move to .500 in the BBC.

Eight field goals and a free throw led to a game-high 17 points by Leah Beck of Pettisville and Ellie Grieser had 10.

Fayette (1-14, 0-4) was fronted by Demi Storrs with nine and Addison Schang with seven.

PETTISVILLE (50) – Grieser 10; Klopfenstein 4; Bennett 0; Strauss 0; Fox 0; Grimm 8; Miller 6; King 2; Beck 17; Wiemken 3; Blosser 0; Totals: 17-2-10 – 50

FAYETTE (26) – Sinks 2; D. Storrs 9; Mitchell 2; Kovar 2; Powers 2; Gorsuch 2; Fetterman 0; Brown 0; K. Storrs 0; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 2; Schang 7; Totals: 9-2-2 – 26

Pettisville 15 19 7 9 – 50

Fayette 4 4 8 10 – 26

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fayette, 27-21

Hilltop 63 Edon 24

EDON – The Cadets blew the game open in the second half by outscoring the Bombers 36-7 to roll past Edon 63-24.

Jayma Bailey and Libbie Baker led Hilltop (11-4, 4-0 BBC) with 23 points each and Mia Hancock added 13.

Natalie Wofford had seven buckets and went 6/6 at the foul line to score 20 of Edon’s (4-13, 0-4) 24 points.

HILLTOP (63) – Brown 0; Dickinson 3; Routt 1; Baker 23; JoHantgen 0; VanArsdalen 0; Bailey 23; Hancock 13; Totals: 20-5-8 – 63

EDON (24) – Wofford 20; a. Derck 0; Gr. Ripke 0; Craven 0; Briner 0; M. Derck 0; Hickman 1; Ge. Ripke 1; Owens 0; Gearig 2; Reitzel 0; Totals: 8-0-8 – 24

HILLTOP 17 10 28 8 – 63

EDON 9 8 7 0 – 24

JUNIOR VARSITY: Edon, 50-21

Fairview 71 Edgerton 48

EDGERTON – The Bulldogs (3-13, 1-3 GMC) kept it close with the help of three-point shooting, but Fairview’s Allison Rhoades poured in 31 points as Fairview (13-3, 4-0) pulled away for a 71-48 win.

Ava Swank had two of Edgerton’s 11 triples on the night and finished with 11 points.

FAIRVIEW (71) – Singer 0; Zeedyk 16; Sharp 0; Crites 9; Rhodes 31; Merritt 0; H. Hammer 7; Taylor 8; McDaniel 0; A. Hammer 0; Totals: 25-4-9 – 71

EDGERTON (48) – Gerschutz 0; Smith 9; Swank 11; Cape 6; Stuut 4; Farnham 9; Warner 1; Everetts 8; Blalock 0; Totals: 5-11-5 – 48

FAIRVIEW 16 16 17 22 – 71

EDGERTON 20 5 13 10 – 48

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fairview, 43-26