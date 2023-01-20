Betsy Jaynes (1964-2023)

Betsy Sue (Farnsworth) Jaynes, age 58, was set free of her earthly body at Swanton Valley Healthcare Center and is present with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as of January 19, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth & Thelma Angle; parents, James & Shirley Farnsworth; brother, Jeffrey Farnsworth; sister-in-law, Brenda Farnsworth; and niece, Chantal Farnsworth.

Betsy is survived by her sister, Antoinette (Brad) Bloomer of Delta and their five children: Lydia, Tabitha, Josiah, Priscilla, and Elijah; and her nephew, Evan (Kim) Farnsworth of Wauseon and their three sons: Remington, Wyatt, and Wilder.

After graduating from Delta High School in 1982, Betsy began attending Bowling Green State University, then moved to Lakeland, Florida where she received her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from a private Christian College, Southeastern University.

She moved back to the area and worked as a preschool assistant at Maumee Valley Country Day School and Calvary Christian until 1997.

Though Betsy dealt with numerous mental and physical struggles, her faith never wavered, and she always trusted that God is good!

She wanted everyone to know the transforming power of Jesus’ resurrection. Her life verse was Matthew 5:8, “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.”

Friends will be received from 10:00 am – 11:30 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 Co Rd D, Pettisville, OH 43553, with a memorial service celebrating Betsy’s life beginning at 11:30 am. The committal service will be at Wauseon Union Cemetery on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 am.

Betsy would be honored by donations made to The Billy Graham Evangelical Association, 1 Billy Graham Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28201 or a missionary outreach of your choosing.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, in Delta.

