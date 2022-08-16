High School Scoreboard For August 15th, 2022

August 15, 2022

BOYS GOLF

Patriot Invitational (20 teams)

TEAM SCORES: 1. Napoleon 318; 2. Kalida 322; 3. Ottoville 332; 4. Swanton 334; 6. Bryan 340; 12. Patrick Henry 365; 13. Antwerp 366; 14. Ayersville 378; 18. Fairview 397; 19. Holgate 458

GIRLS GOLF

Findlay Trojan Invite (11 teams)

TEAM SCORES: 1. Perrysburg 344; 2. Findlay 348; Lexington 351; 6. Archbold 379; 9. Napoleon 431; 10. Defiance 447

Delta 240 Swanton 284

Wauseon 228 Evergreen 273

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 3 Napoleon 2

Bowling Green 4 Bryan 1

BOYS SOCCER

Swanton 7 Toledo Start 0

 

