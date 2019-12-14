High School Scoreboard For December 14th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin December 14, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Archbold 52 Holgate 35

Defiance 36 Bryan 34

Fairview 61 Fayette 56

Hicksville 51 Stryker 40

North Central 55 Swanton 27

Pettisville 55 Delta 16

Wauseon 67 Napoleon 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Defiance 46 Bryan 45

Evergreen 53 Maumee Valley Country Day 35

BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Bryan 111 Springfield 33

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Bryan 141 Springfield 38

VARSITY WRESTLING

ARCADIA INVITATIONAL

1.Plymouth 298.5; 2. Wayne Trace 232.5; 3. Columbus Grove 183.0; 4. Arcadia 140.5; 5. Elmwood 108.0; 6. Van Buren 89.0; 7. Tiffin Calvert 85.0; 8. Montpelier 81.0; 9. Cory-Rawson 79.5; 10. North Baltimore 65.0; 11. Sylvania Southview 56.0; 12. Fostoria 55.0; 13. Toledo Christian 40.0; 14. Pandora-Gilboa 4.0

 

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "High School Scoreboard For December 14th, 2019"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*