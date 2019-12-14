High School Scoreboard For December 14th, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL
Archbold 52 Holgate 35
Defiance 36 Bryan 34
Fairview 61 Fayette 56
Hicksville 51 Stryker 40
North Central 55 Swanton 27
Pettisville 55 Delta 16
Wauseon 67 Napoleon 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Defiance 46 Bryan 45
Evergreen 53 Maumee Valley Country Day 35
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Bryan 111 Springfield 33
GIRLS SWIM & DIVE
Bryan 141 Springfield 38
VARSITY WRESTLING
ARCADIA INVITATIONAL
1.Plymouth 298.5; 2. Wayne Trace 232.5; 3. Columbus Grove 183.0; 4. Arcadia 140.5; 5. Elmwood 108.0; 6. Van Buren 89.0; 7. Tiffin Calvert 85.0; 8. Montpelier 81.0; 9. Cory-Rawson 79.5; 10. North Baltimore 65.0; 11. Sylvania Southview 56.0; 12. Fostoria 55.0; 13. Toledo Christian 40.0; 14. Pandora-Gilboa 4.0
