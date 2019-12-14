Fulton County Deputies Make 23 Traffic Stops & Issue 22 Warnings During Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from December 1st thru December 7th.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 23 traffic stops and issued one citation. The citation issued was for at stop sign violation. Deputies also issued 22 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.