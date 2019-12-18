High School Scoreboard For December 17th, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL
Fayette 41 Hilltop 28
Edon 48 Stryker 40
Pettisville 62 North Central 46
Swanton 57 Maumee 52
Sylvania Southview 66 Wauseon 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wauseon 58 Ayersville 39
Delta 51 Fairview 46
Evergreen 42 Ottawa Hills 29
BOYS VARSITY BOWLING
Swanton 2471 Patrick Henry 2408
GIRLS VARSITY BOWLING
Swanton 2250 Patrick Henry 1899
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Defiance 87 Wauseon 50 Ayersville 40
GIRLS SWIM & DIVE
Wauseon 85 Defiance 85 Ayersville 31
