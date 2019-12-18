High School Scoreboard For December 17th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin December 17, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fayette 41 Hilltop 28

Edon 48 Stryker 40

Pettisville 62 North Central 46

Swanton 57 Maumee 52

Sylvania Southview 66 Wauseon 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wauseon 58 Ayersville 39

Delta 51 Fairview 46

Evergreen 42 Ottawa Hills 29

BOYS VARSITY BOWLING

Swanton 2471 Patrick Henry 2408

GIRLS VARSITY BOWLING

Swanton 2250 Patrick Henry 1899

BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Defiance 87 Wauseon 50 Ayersville 40

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Wauseon 85 Defiance 85 Ayersville 31

 

