Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against Ten Individuals

On December 16, 2019, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments against ten individuals, charging them with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

KRYSTAL N. RAMOS, age 33, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On or about September 22, 2019, she allegedly possessed cocaine and drug paraphernalia. 19CR127.

JOHN M. LUNA, age 57, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about November 25, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 19CR123.

LUKAS A. RUFENACHT, age 22, of McClure, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about October 22, 2019, he allegedly possessed amphetamine. 19CR133.

DANETTE L. POTTER, age 52, of Cecil, OH, was indicted on one count of Passing Bad Checks. On or about June 7, 2019 to June 10, 2019, she allegedly issued a check for more than $1,000 but less than $7,500, allegedly knowing that it would be dishonored. 19CR122.

JEREMY E. CONTRERAS, age 47, of Morenci, MI, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property and one count of Misuse of Credit Cards. On or about May 28, 2019, he allegedly received a credit card knowing or having reasonable cause to believe, that it had been stolen. 19CR135.

CHARLES A. HUMMER, III, age 45, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Theft. On or about September 17, 2018 to October 30, 2018, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $150,000 but less than $750,000. 19CR125.

CHRISTOPHER L. CLARK, age 42, of Willisburg, KY, was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. On or about November 5, 2019 he allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity. 19CR128.

ASHLEY B. BRONNBAUER, age 40, of Bardstown, KY, was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. On or about November 5, 2019, she allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.

RAVEN J. ROBERTS, age 20, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault and one count of Domestic Violence. On or about December 8, 2019, he allegedly caused physical harm to another. 19CR126.

MICHAEL E. HAY, age 38, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on two counts of Failure To Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. On or about December 1, 2019, he allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible and audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk of physical harm to persons and property. He also allegedly stole a motor vehicle, 19CR131.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

